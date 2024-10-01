Enterprise Strategy Architect
2024-10-01
Are you an agile-minded and experienced enterprise architect with great communicative skills and a holistic understanding of end-to-end processes? If so, we want you to join our team as an Enterprise Architect.
About Us
At Scania & TRATON, we're pioneers in automotive innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As a leading player in the industry, we're committed to staying ahead of the curve and revolutionizing the way vehicles are designed, manufactured, and serviced.
The team
The Enterprise Architecture team responsibility is to provide clarity in strategies, address complex business challenges and to govern for a future proven IT landscape. Furthermore, will the team also function as an important part in the set-up of IT collaboration within Traton Group.
Your commitments / mission
You will together with the team set the foundations for a future proven and value driven enterprise architecture. A huge part of the work is to connect with colleagues on the strategic level cross Scania as well as cross other brands within Traton group. You will also work closely with IT management as well as other business stakeholders advising in strategic technology directions.
Key Responsibilities
• Work for a modern and business driven enterprise architecture across Scania and the brands within Traton group
• Develop enterprise architecture strategies and targets that align with business objectives
• Collaborate with stakeholders to execute business strategies
• Provide guidance and leadership to key strategic initiatives, ensuring alignment with architectural targets
• Stay ahead of industry trends, emerging technologies and drive innovation
Requirements
ü Proven experience as an Enterprise Architect.
ü Effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels
ü Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think strategically and envision long-term solutions
ü Familiarity with emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing
ü Passion to contribute to efficient end-to-end flows
Why Join Us
• Opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects that are shaping the future of the automotive industry.
• Collaborative and dynamic work environment where your ideas are valued, and innovation is encouraged.
• Competitive salary and benefits package, including health insurance, retirement plans, and professional development opportunities.
• Career growth and advancement opportunities within a global organization.
If you're ready to take your career to the next level and make a meaningful impact in the automotive industry, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join our team as an Enterprise Architect and be a part of driving the future forward.
For more information
Please contact Michael Adis manager IXD michael.adis@scania.com
or Eva-Lena Svensson Enterprise Architect eva-lena.svensson@scania.com
