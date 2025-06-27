Enterprise Migration Architect
2025-06-27
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Data Migration Architect to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
A Data Migration Architect specializing in Teradata to Snowflake migrations designs and executes end-to-end data migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition to the cloud-based Snowflake platform. This role involves understanding customer needs, developing comprehensive migration plans, and collaborating with various teams to achieve seamless data movement and minimize downtime. Snowflake Migration Specialist will play a key role in the migration process, ensuring the successful transition of data from legacy systems to Snowflake. This position requires a deep understanding of Snowflake, data warehousing concepts, and cloud-based data architectures
Key responsibilities
Architect secure, scalable, and high-performance data pipelines to support enterprise data modernization initiatives.
Assess legacy systems and define comprehensive migration roadmaps.
Ensure seamless data transfer with minimal disruption to business operations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align data architecture with business goals.
Enforce data governance policies and ensure compliance with security and regulatory standards.
Provide technical leadership in optimizing data workflows and managing metadata.
Implement best practices for data quality, lineage, and overall data lifecycle management.
Requirements
Cloud Data Platforms: Deep expertise in Snowflake (Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, Lakehouse architecture)
Data Migration Tools: Experience with tools like Azure Data Factory, IDMS, or custom migration frameworks
ETL/ELT Development: Designing and orchestrating pipelines using Apache Spark or ADF
SQL & Performance Tuning: Advanced SQL for data transformation, optimization, and troubleshooting
Data Modeling: Proficiency in dimensional modeling, data vault, and schema design for analytical workloads
Programming/Scripting: Python, Scala, or SQL for data engineering and automation
Monitoring & Optimization: Tools like Datadog, Azure Monitor, or Snowflake Query Profiler for performance tuning
Advantage
Snowflake certification (e.g., SnowPro Core, SnowPro Advanced) is highly desirable.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines for data engineering.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
