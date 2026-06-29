English Speaking Babysitter in Lidingö
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Lidingö Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Lidingö
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Lidingö
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
About the Position
A warm and welcoming family in Lidingö is looking for a reliable, English-speaking babysitter to care for their two children, aged 3,6 years and 1,5 years every Wednesday from approximately 15:00–18:00.
Your responsibilities will include:
Picking up the children from preschool at 15.00/16:00
Serving a simple dinner
Engaging the children in fun and age-appropriate activities at home, in the garden, or at the nearby playground
Assisting with the evening routine
Changing nappies for the youngest child
The family would also appreciate occasional evening babysitting, approximately every second month.
Who We're Looking For
Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a genuine passion for childcare
Native or fluent English speakers
Candidates who are available on Wednesday afternoons
Responsible, caring, and creative individuals with excellent social skills
Someone looking for a long-term commitment of at least 6 months
What We Offer
A flexible part-time position with the opportunity to work with multiple families (3–10 hours per week)
Competitive starting salary
Comprehensive written references upon completion of your employment
Ongoing support from our central office
A friendly community of fellow babysitters
Our Commitment
We value long-term relationships and are looking for candidates who can commit for 6–12 months.
Apply Today!
If you think you'd be a great fit for this role, we'd love to hear from you! Apply in either English or Swedish, and we look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt
181 43 LIDINGÖ Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
9983583