At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Would you like to take a new challenge becoming an Engineering Supply Manager within Tetra Pak? This could be your chance to join the Equipment & Parts Supplier Management.
Engineering Supply Manager within Supplier Management Tetra Pak Equipment & Parts will have a good understanding of the engineering of mechanical parts and their manufacturing processes in order to create price analysis with the aim to effectively reduce associated costs of manufacturing.
The position is placed in Modena, Italy or Lund Sweden.
What you will do
As Engineering Supply Manager, you will be a technical commercial specialist and a cost owner of assigned machine module or equipment filling machine and/or distribution equipment. You will fulfil tasks in alignment with overall strategies, to secure the achievement of KPI's related to quality, cost and delivery with focus on engineering changes over the entire Product Life Cycle.Participate in defining the commercial strategy, according to Tetra Pak's future business needs.
you will focus on:
Lead Technical negotiation based on internal Should Cost with suppliers
Lead and support all Technical Cost Reduction Activities related to the assigned equipment
Drive supplier identification & selection according to new technology/product requirements, identify manufacturing & technology Supplier Capability and coordinate within the other SM departments the sourcing activities in new development projects
Support drawn part sourcing strategy securing the right balance between quality, supplier capability and cost
Lead the component supplier nomination, based on rigorous match of quality/right technical cost/manufacturing & technological
Participate in defining the commercial strategy, according to Tetra Pak's future business needs
We believe you have
To be successful in this position it is required you have an excellent knowledge of the mechanical manufacturing process and of the various production technologies, knowledge of materials and their machinability characteristics, knowledge of mechanical design and mental analytical skills with a minimum of five years' experience in the cost analysis. You are be able to lead a technical / cost negotiation with the supplier. You are results-oriented, with the ability to use organizational skills and a structured approach to accomplish your tasks. You have good communication and networking skills, you are supportive and able to manage different stakeholders across functions and cultures.
You have a technical background, University degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar. You are proficient in English, both written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
FOR Sweden: For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
