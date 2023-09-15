Engineering Program - Skellefteå x Gothenburg
2023-09-15
Recharge your career with NOVO Energy and Northvolt
The Swedish battery industry is expanding rapidly, with the establishment of NOVO Energy's gigafactory in Gothenburg, and Northvolt's continued growth creating thousands of exciting career opportunities across the country.
If you're curious about making the switch to a career in battery production, our Exchange Program will offer you the support, learning and skills needed to become part of this innovative industry and expand your career.
With our first group of Gothenburgers now on-site in Skellefteå, we're ready to welcome our next intake of talented people eager to build a career in the battery industry.
Our partnership and the program
NOVO Energy and Northvolt is a partnership of strength and collaboration. We share a common purpose; to make green batteries for a blue planet and build a sustainable industry that enables the green energy transition.
To make our purpose reality we're growing local talent and are now offering the opportunity to join our fully paid exchange program. Designed to equip you with the skills needed to transition into this dynamic industry, in this program you will:
• Work with, and learn from industry experts in a fully paid role at Northvolt in Skellefteå for 18-24 months
• Develop skills and knowledge to set you up for the future
• Experience living and working in beautiful Skellefteå
• Become part of a core group of specially trained employees
• Return to Gothenburg and NOVO Energy to a guaranteed job in our new Gigafactory
Engineering program for Process, Maintenance and Quality Engineers
If you're an Engineer looking for a new challenge, our development program caters to Engineers at various levels of experience across Process and Production, Maintenance and Quality. In these roles, you'll become part of existing Northvolt teams in Skellefteå, apply your full range of skills and learn new ones through a mix of structured training and on-the-job learning under the leadership of experts.
Process and Production Engineers:
In this role, you'll be working with suppliers and cross-functional teams across the organizations. Responsible for equipment design after purchase order through FAT, all the way to commissioning and handover to manufacturing. Here you'll also play an important role as the point of liaison, capturing the lessons-learned and translating these into improved designs for the future. This role will allow you to use your existing skills, understand current equipment and processes and utilize this to pave the way for future upgrades, contributing to development of cutting-edge cell manufacturing equipment.
Maintenance Engineers:
As a Maintenance engineer you will be a part of establishing maintenance routines and learn from equipment suppliers as well as the commissioning teams to become an expert within the factory. Your role will include the execution of preventative maintenance in collaboration with operators as well as being reactive to perform corrective maintenance when needed. This role is for you who always loved taking things apart, who aren't afraid to work with your hands and to problem solve, always working towards the root cause and solving the problem.
Quality Engineers:
A quality engineer at Northvolt is responsible for ensuring quality of our new product. You will work very closely with production Engineering to follow-up and improve processes to ensure a flawless transition into manufacturing and supplying our Li-Ion cells. In a nutshell, you will be implementing quality standards, procedures, quality control plans, and quality management principles while working with cutting-edge technology amongst an ambitious and supportive team.
Skills & Requirements:
The people we're looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. Our organizations requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, kindness and motivation to take on new challenges.
• BSc or MSc degree in mechanical/electrical/chemical/ engineering or similar
• Previous experience in maintenance, quality or in building and scaling production in the Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industries.
• Successful track record of leading improvement projects in a production factory.
• Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
• You're curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background.
• Strong written and verbal English skills
Join us and become part of this exciting journey
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, make sure to apply today. We promise you a competitive salary and lots of perks, frequent trips home to stay connected with family and friends, an out-of-the ordinary learning experience with Northvolt and a guaranteed job at the NOVO Gigafactory in Gothenburg at the completion of your program.
Apply with your CV in English. Full time employment, fixed salary. Start date as soon as possible with regards to notice period.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
