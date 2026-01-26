Engineering Manager, Software, Lund
2026-01-26
Do you want to join us to shape the future cutting-edge products in the video surveillance industry? Do you see yourself as a team-oriented person who is driven by developing and inspiring others towards common goals?
In the System Products department, we have overall responsibility for the development of many exciting products, from concept to volume production. Examples of products we develop include video decoders, microphones, strobe speakers, recorders, body worn cameras etc. We are now looking for a Software Engineering Manager for one of the SW teams.
Your future team
We are a highly skilled and experienced software team with a strong team spirit. We believe in building an open, collaborative and trusting environment to be able to have fun and learn whilst delivering great products. We work with the entire software stack from the kernel (embedded) to the web (full-stack). In our projects we collaborate with different competence areas such as mechanics, electronics, production, and sourcing. Together we develop the most appealing & intuitive products for our users. We are a part of the project all the way from the concept phase until the product is delivered to the market. The team consists of engineers, both junior and senior with strong technical expertise.
What will you do?
Apart from managing the SW team, you will also be part of the department's management team alongside 5 other experienced engineering managers. Your main tasks will be:
* To lead, mentor and inspire your team and help the engineers to grow and develop in their roles so that they perform to the best of their abilities.
* Work together with our product managers and your peer engineering managers on defining roadmaps for different product lines.
* Actively drive changes and foster innovation, continuously improve the ways of working to increase efficiency and quality of the deliverables.
* Continue to build a workplace where people feel supported, share ideas freely, think creatively, take responsibility and have fun together.
* Perform standard management tasks like development talks, salary setting, budgeting, recruiting, etc.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a genuine interest and proven experience in leading people and organizations. You communicate easily with both individuals and organizations. You're skilled at bridging gaps, reaching conclusions, and helping move things forward.
You fulfill the following criteria:
* You have an engineering degree (preferably software engineering).
* You have proven work experience in software development.
* Experience leading software development teams in an agile setup.
* You are a positive person with strong communication skills as well as ability to build trust with people around you.
* Interest in developing and challenging yourself as leader/manager as well as your coworkers.
* You enjoy driving strategic and technical initiatives.
* You love leading from a people perspective, securing a healthy work environment with coaching and giving feedbacks, identifying development needs, taking actions and follow-up.
* Fluent in both Swedish and English.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
