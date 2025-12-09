Energy System Project Management Expert Professional
The opportunity
As an Energy System Project Management Expert Professional at Hitachi, Ltd., you will lead and oversee complex energy system projects from inception to completion, ensuring successful delivery within scope, budget, and schedule. This role demands a high level of expertise in energy technologies, project management methodologies, and stakeholder engagement.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the planning, execution, monitoring, and control of large-scale energy system projects, including renewable energy installations, smart grid development, and energy storage solutions.
Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope definition, resource allocation, risk management strategies, communication plans, and detailed timelines.
Manage project budgets, tracking expenditures, forecasting costs, and implementing corrective actions to maintain financial control.
Oversee cross-functional project teams, providing guidance, mentorship, and fostering a collaborative and high-performance environment.
Interface directly with clients, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to ensure alignment, manage expectations, and address any project-related concerns.
Identify and mitigate project risks proactively, developing contingency plans and ensuring business continuity.
Ensure compliance with all relevant industry standards, safety regulations, and environmental policies.
Prepare and present regular project status reports to senior management and key stakeholders.
Evaluate project performance upon completion, capturing lessons learned and identifying areas for continuous improvement.
Stay abreast of emerging energy technologies, market trends, and project management best practices.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electrical, Mechanical, Energy, or related field), Project Management, or a closely related discipline. Master's degree preferred.
10+ years of progressive experience in project management within the energy sector, with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex energy system projects.
Extensive knowledge of various energy technologies, including renewable energy (solar, wind), smart grids, energy storage, and traditional power generation.
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent is highly desirable.
Strong understanding of financial management principles, including budgeting, cost control, and financial reporting.
Exceptional leadership, communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and motivate diverse teams.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Proficiency in project management software (e.g., MS Project, Primavera P6) and other relevant tools.
Familiarity with relevant industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols.
Ability to travel as required for project needs and client meetings.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Hans Johansson, hans.k.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
