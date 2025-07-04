Energy Market Analyst
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polarium Energy Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Polarium manufactures intelligent energy storage systems that have the potential to change the way we think about energy. Our team has a proven track record of finding unique business opportunities all over the world and attracting a loyal customer base. With us, you'll be the voice of the company and communicate our market-leading technology throughout our customer funnel in strategic markets. You'll have the chance to excel in a team atmosphere with highly experienced colleagues from a wide variety of backgrounds with the shared goal of finding solutions to global energy challenges.
Location: Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Identify energy market opportunities based on quantitative analysis
Support complex sales initiatives with business case modelling and act as expert in energy market and distributed energy assets
Keep track of database including market pricing data including external subscription services
Maintain a high and up-to date company knowledge level of regulatory and market input to support current and future strategic initiatives
Ensure that each business area has the appropriate analytical support matching business needs
Document external key regulatory references
Own models matching Polarium's offering across use cases and type customers
Analyze commercial offers by energy market stakeholders and potential route-to-market partners
Qualifications and experience:
Master or bachelors degree in engineering or business.
Specific knowledge of the global energy markets and regional differences
Excellent quantitative, analytical skills in addition to people and communication abilities.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Experience from building extensive models in relevant tools, such as MS Excel
Minimum 3 years experience in B2B electricity retailing or origination field
We think you have:
An entrepreneurial mind, confident, down to earth, a self-starter, and a self-finisher
Relational with good ability to build and maintain strong relationships
Result-oriented, disciplined, and structured with a strong business focus
Self-motivated and highly disciplined
Go getter and winning attitude is highly desirable
We offer
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
