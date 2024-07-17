Energy Business Solution Consultant
Volue AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volue AB i Stockholm
Our mission is to provide innovative services critical to society, unlocking a cleaner, better and more profitable future. Working towards this goal, Volue has become a leading technology supplier and enabler of the green transition, helping energy companies simplify and optimize everyday operations.
We are now looking for an Energy Business Solution Consultant who can help us to continuously improve Volue's ability to provide value to customers in line with the Volue mission. In this area, we deliver a comprehensive suite of decision support tools for power production planning, optimization and trading to energy companies in more than 20 countries.
In this role, you will enable energy companies to use their resources most efficiently by utilizing Volue software solutions. In order to achieve this, you will be working together with other Volue consultants and customers worldwide on our software delivery projects.
What you will be doing to make a difference:
Understanding what our customers' needs are for the solution
Configuring our software according to the customer's needs (from modelling power plants to implementing power bidding strategies) with the support of our product experts
Setting-up data in our object-oriented data management software solution, which are required to structure and store the needed information for the customer work processes
Modelling of hydro- and thermal production assets
Setting up the customer's business processes in our tools
Implementing bidding strategies to transform the production planning in offers for the different markets
Configuring and testing our multi asset optimization and trading software solutions
Facilitating integration with the customers' other IT solutions
What you need to succeed:
This role involves frequent and close customer and internal contact regarding software solutions, which you will configure yourself with the support of our senior consultants.
Therefore, we are looking for communicators and explorers, who know their way around technology and energy. The following are must-haves for this position:
Ability to collaborate well with customers and colleagues
Basic understanding of hydro and thermal production planning principles
Proactivity and ability to manage own workload
In addition, it would be valuable if you have experience with energy software and/or software implementation projects.
Reasons to join Volue team and what we offer:
Large degree of influence in shaping and developing the role further
Exciting position with the newest technology for the energy business
Great colleagues in one of Europe's most exciting green tech companies with innovative and international work environment
Flexible working hours
Competitive compensation package
The position reports to Team lead Consultancy and cooperates closely with the consultants in the same domain.
We are looking to hire for Volue office in Stockholm. The workplace is on-site with the possibility of flexibility and home office.
In Volue, we cherish each employee's competence, ideas and personality. Let your skills and talent be a part of our team - and let us leave our mark on the world together!
Contact and application
Application deadline: as soon as possible, but no later than 27.07.2024
If you are interested in this role, please submit your application to ksenia.burkova@volue.com
Company Culture
In Volue, we believe that in order to be a successful company, we need to bring everyone to the table.
We look at diversity as a competitive advantage. A diverse workforce enables better decision-making and creates more value. By inclusion, we refer to the sense of belonging and being part of a community at work. We want the people of Volue to feel welcome, valued and not least encouraged to bring their whole, unique selves to work.
Volue is about people. From staff to client, people are at the center of all our operations, and we always strive for a flat structure where everyone feels included, appreciated and recognized for their individual efforts. Or as we call it "ONE Volue". We hire talented individuals, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, ancestry, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, cultural background or religious beliefs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27
by email only
E-post: ksenia.burkova@volue.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volue AB
(org.nr 556588-2635) Jobbnummer
8804031