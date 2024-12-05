Embedded Test SW Developer
2024-12-05
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are currently looking for dedicated C++ Software Developers for embedded systems within Production Test Development placed in Kumla!
Production Test Development, section ETSW platform in Kumla is a part of Ericsson Product Development Unit Radio, and we have a global responsibility for radio PTD. Our test systems are inhouse products consisting of our own software, electronics and mechanics used together with internally developed or commercially sourced components and instruments. The development ranges from research and early studies to maintenance.
If you have the right background and competence, We can provide you with a stimulating and ambitious job. You will be working with very skilled people and the newest technologies in the industry, to lead us to a dynamic future within Ericsson.
Our organization is focused on developing embedded test SW for Linux based 5G Radio products. We are responsible and owner of the global SW platform. As a ETSW Developer you will design and implement new features as well as improvements and pre studies, together with the local team and global resources. The work is performed in close collaboration with Radio integration team and product design units.
What you will do
* Contribute to designing and implementing new functionality and test cases for SW Platform.
* Extend existing code base to support new products.
* Provide problem resolution and assist other developers.
* Verify your work with both SW tests and in the lab and together with integration teams.
* Drive continuous improvements of products, SW platforms and processes.
Have fun at work living our values of integrity, professionalism, respect, and perseverance.
You will bring
* Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, Applied Physics or a comparable field.
* High interest in software development is encouraged and knowledge in SW architecture and systemization is good.
* Solid programming skills in C++.
* Unit testing
* Embedded real-time SW architecture principles, implementation and verification.
* Algorithm optimization and digital signal processing.
* Minimum 2 years of commercial experience in a relevant position
* Proven technical work within wireless communication systems and radio design is preferable.
* Outstanding communication skills and social ability
Proficiency in English (speaking and writing)
Furthermore, interest and experience in some of below areas is meriting:
* Linux
* Yocto
* Autotools
* GIT, Gerrit
* Jenkins
Google protoBuf and gRPC
You, as a successful candidate:
* Have a genuine curiosity about the newest technology trends.
* Seek new challenges to continuously improve, which will lead to more opportunities to learn, try out new roles and get even more responsibility.
* Innovative thinking and problem-solving skills.
* Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful, we do both! Google test and mock. Ersättning
