Embedded Systems Developer with interest in UI!
2023-10-31
Ready to dive into the exciting world of marine innovation? Our client is looking for a driven Software Engineer to join the team and help the company to navigate the future of marine technology. Located in the charming Pampas Marina, the office offers a friendly and creative atmosphere and if you share a love for boats and sailing, you'll find it to be the ideal workplace for you, as the team sometimes go on boat trips together. We are looking for someone who is passionate about embedded systems, C/C++ coding and user interfaces who is ready to set sail on a thrilling journey, if that is you - keep reading!
Our client stands as a distinguished company in the field of marine technology. Renowned for their innovative approach, they have garnered a global reputation for excellence and reliability in GPS and marine equipment. Their unwavering commitment to delivering quality products has made them a trusted choice for boating enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Stockholm office operates as a close-knit unit within the vast network of the 20,000 employees worldwide. Candidates who join this company will find a long-term commitment, the team is all about helping each other, grow and succeed. As a Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of software written in C and C++.
You are offered
• The chance for professional development and long-term career opportunities
• A close-knit and passionate team, you'll experience a supportive and friendly work environment, where your ideas and creativity are valued.
• A dedicated and committed consultant manager.
Work tasks
• Contribute to the development of embedded systems and products, primarily written in C and C++, with a focus on Linux-based platforms.
• Bring your passion for user interfaces into play as you collaborate on projects aimed at improving and refining user experiences.
• Dive into the intricate world of network integration as you work on projects that involve network technologies, including the Canbus system. Your expertise in networking will contribute to seamless communication and functionality.
• A person who has a Bachelor in the technical field such as Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Math, Physics, or an equivalent combination of education and relevant experience.
• Proficiency in programming languages C and C++.
• Familiarity with technologies related to embedded systems, Linux, and NMEA 2000.
• Proficiency in tools such as Git, Gerrit, Jira, Azure DevOps, and PDM systems.
• Proficiency in English, both in written and spoken form.
• General engineering skills. Understanding of how navigation systems work.
• Early-career candidates are welcome, and experience or interest in UI development is a plus.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong communication skills.
• Comfortable in a dynamic environment.
• Driven and proactive.
