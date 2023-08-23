Embedded system SW and Function Developer - Electrification
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-08-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Embedded system SW and Function Developer - Electrification
Do you want to join us in the transformation to become a leading supplier of sustainable transport solutions through electrification?
Electrification is a cornerstone of Scania's commitment to Science Based Targets. The Electrification Management System is the glue that keeps all of the new cutting edge EV systems and component together. This inhouse developed embedded management system handles thermal management, auxiliary VCB components, and charging control.
We are a diverse and dedicated team of application software and function developers that perform major achievements in a lean but growing agile organization that deliver in short cycles. We are eager to contribute to a better world and be part of the delivery of outstanding products, right in the forefront of driving the shift!
Within the section we develop Battery and Electrification Management Systems for Scania and other TRATON brand trucks and busses, organised in several teams with different competences and areas of responsibility.
We are looking for an experienced application Software and Function developer with expert knowledge of controls that is eager to work closely to the end product.
As we are working in an agile value flow team setup, there is opportunity to also act in a leading role.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop the functionality and software mainly for the thermal management and auxiliary management system for Scania and TRATON brands
• Develop concept and strategy of the controls for our systems including use of simulation
• Produce necessary documentation especially in regards of functional specification and safety
• Execute engineering tasks defined within projects in order to meet schedule, budget and specifications
• Continuously improve our development processes and tools
• Hands on testing and verification of the software functionality in vehicle including expeditions
Skills & Requirements
• Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, software engineering or a related discipline or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level
• Expert knowledge of C/C++, Matlab/Simulink and RTOS (real time operating system)
• Experience in Embedded software development for vehicle / powertrain applications
• Expert knowledge of developing control systems
• Analytical skills, especially in the field of functional safety and safety critical systems
• Experience in an Agile development environment and experience using tools such as JIRA and GIT.
• Experience in automotive applications, standards, and CAN bus vehicle standard
Your personal characteristics are probably flexible, humble, quality-conscious, analytical, motivated to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour. You are also passionate & purpose driven - you want to join us on the journey of electrifying Scania and Traton!
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. We are a diverse team that operates within a new technology area and have in common a passion for and strive towards reaching commonly set goals.
We operate in a high pace environment where our ambitions to strive for transformation to electrification drives us.
Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Within Scania we open up the possibility for a flexible workplace (office spaces located in Södertälje, Stockholm city and Lindvreten).
For more information
Please contact me: Göran Lissel (Head of Climate and Charging Control SW) +468 553 519 37 or my colleague Patrik Neckman +46 737 269 409 or patrik.neckman@scania.com
, who is responsible for the recruitment process itself.
A background check might be conducted in this process.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8054323