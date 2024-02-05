Embedded system SW and Function Developer - Electrification
2024-02-05
Are you a skilled, humble and driven engineer that wants to make a difference?
For Scania as well as Traton (our mothership), the future is electric. It is a technology shift that is key to reach a sustainable transport system and our science-based targets.
Scania and Traton offers an extended range of electric vehicles and will continue to introduce new products yearly. We need more colleagues who are passionate about making a change for colleagues, company, customers and ultimately our mother earth.
The Electrification Management System is the glue that keeps all of the new cutting edge EV systems and component together. Our inhouse developed embedded systems manage thermal systems, high voltage components and charging.
Within the section we develop Battery and Electrification Management Systems for Scania and other TRATON brand trucks and busses, organized in several teams with different competences and areas of responsibility.
We are looking for an experienced application Software and Function developer with expert knowledge of controls that is eager to work closely to the end product.
As we are working in an agile value flow team setup, there is opportunity to also act in a leading role.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop the functionality and software mainly for the thermal management and auxiliary management system for Scania and TRATON brands
• Develop concept and strategy of the controls for our systems including use of simulation
• Produce necessary documentation especially in regards of functional specification and safety
• Execute engineering tasks defined within projects in order to meet schedule, budget and specifications
• Continuously improve our development processes and tools
• Hands on testing and verification of the software functionality in vehicle including expeditions
Skills and Requirements
• Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, software engineering or a related discipline or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level
• Expert knowledge of C/C++, Matlab/Simulink and RTOS
• Experience in Embedded software development for vehicle / powertrain applications
• Expert knowledge of developing control systems
• Analytical skills, especially in the field of functional safety and safety critical systems
• Experience in an Agile development environment and experience using tools such as JIRA and GIT.
• Experience in automotive applications, standards, and CAN bus vehicle standard
Your personal characteristics are probably flexible, humble, quality-conscious, analytical, motivated to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor. You are also passionate & purpose driven - you want to join us on the journey of electrifying Scania and Traton!
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of scope for new ideas. We are a diverse team that operates within a new technology area and have in common a passion for and strive towards reaching commonly set goals.
We operate in a high pace environment where our ambitions to strive for transformation to electrification drives us.
Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Within Scania we open up the possibility for a flexible workplace (office spaces located in Södertälje, Stockholm city and Lindvreten).
For more information
Please contact me: Göran Lissel (Head of Climate and Charging Control SW) +468 553 519 37.
