Embedded SW developer

Job description
To strengthen our growing Software consultant team, we are now looking for an Embedded Software Developer to help one of our clients develop the next generation of telematics product and services (on-board). The main product is an information system in the embedded environment that communicates with the rest of the vehicle systems, and with a back-office system. Product features are Fleet Management, Uptime services, and other connected services.
Responsibilities
We apply an agile approach and work with continuous improvements. We expect an Embedded Software developer has a good ability in working in teams, is proactive, is creative, shares experiences, has the drive and take responsibility. Scrum teams possess skills in C ++ development, software architecture, subsystems verification and works with requirements. A team member is expected to take on all kinds of tasks from the backlog but each the team use to have deeper knowledge and interest in one of the competence domains. In this mission we request a consultant with deep knowledge in C++.
Qualifications
Requirements for the skills and experience
• 5+ years experience in embedded software development
• C ++, version 17 or later
• Embedded Linux
• Automatic test development
• Master's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
• Well spoken and written English
Meriting
It is meritorious if you have knowledge or skills in
• Experience of working in agile teams
• Requirement management
• Git
• Jira
• Yocto
• CAN/CAnalyzer
• Networking (security and routing)
• Cyber security
• Python
• Knowledge in the connectivity domain
• Open Source
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
