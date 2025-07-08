Embedded Software Engineer within the Automotive Industry
SiNIX Embedded AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SiNIX Embedded AB i Göteborg
Are you an experienced embedded software developer looking to work with cutting-edge technology in the automotive domain?
We are looking for an experience Embedded Software Engineer to join our team!
As part of our embedded software team, you'll contribute to a variety of development projects-ranging from system architecture and software design to implementation, integration, and validation of embedded systems. The work is both technically challenging and rewarding, often involving modern platforms and real-world problem-solving in the fast-evolving automotive industry.
We offer a workplace where your voice is heard, your skills are developed, and where we have fun while solving challenging technical problems together.
Qualifications for this position
Several years of experience in embedded software development
M.Sc or B.Sc. in Computer Science Electronics, Mechatronics or related technical field
Proficiency C++ and embedded systems programming
Experience with Linux, QNX and Yocto
Ensure compliance with AUTOSAR, ISO 26262, and MISRA C++ guidelines
Familarity with tools such as GIT, JIRA, Vector tools (CANoe, CANalyzer)
Experience working within the automotive industry
It's a plus if you have experience working closely with suppliers and have been involved in cybersecurity-related aspects of embedded development
About you
We believe that you are curious, driven and solution-oriented. You have a mindset of continuous learning and like to share knowledge with those around you. We value individuals who take ownership, enjoy working in teams, and actively contribute to a positive and open atmosphere.
Who we are
At SiNIX, we prioritize the value of our colleagues by creating memorable experiences and sharing skills. We empower our employees with choices in training, vacation time, and flexible salaries, fostering a supportive and thriving work environment. Our aim is to inspire ongoing growth and development, making success a shared journey. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SiNIX Embedded AB
(org.nr 559194-2304), https://www.sinix.se/
411 36 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9421610