Embedded Software Engineer To Alten Sweden In Örebeo!
We are looking for a driven Embedded Software Engineer to join our team in Örebro! In this role, you will contribute to the development of high-quality embedded systems, working on real-time and resource-constrained applications. You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your expertise in software design and development will help deliver innovative solutions for high-tech, automotive, or defense projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop embedded software for real-time and resource-constrained systems
Work with C/C++ and Python to implement reliable software solutions
Collaborate with cross-functional teams on design, testing, and documentation
Contribute to system integration and verification activities
We are looking for you who have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or a related field
Minimum 4 years of experience in embedded software development
Strong programming skills in C/C++
Experience with Python
Professional working proficiency in English
It would be a great plus if you have:
Experience with Java or MATLAB
Background in Swedish high-tech electronics, defense, or automotive industries
Knowledge of functional safety, standards, or regulated environments
Proficiency in Swedish
Don't wait to apply - we're actively reviewing candidates as applications come in.
What we offer you?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
