Embedded Software Application Engineer
2024-02-29
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
We are the organization responsible for defining and developing the next generation of HMI (Human Machine Interface) that will be in Volvo Group's transport solutions. We are talking about instrument cluster, infotainment, driver user experience, camera-based systems, and much more. We belong to the Driver Interaction & Infotainment organization, part of Vehicle Technology within Global Trucks Technology. Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing innovative technologies that will change the future of society.
Who are you?
We are looking for a skilled Embedded C and C++ developer to join our platform team. You will be part of a team responsible for integrating Linux into a display ECU (Electronic Control Unit) that is running Qt applications. You will work with tools like Jenkins, SystemD, and Google Test. You will also work with interprocessor communication, ethernet, DoIP, Stomp, SOME/IP, VLAN, and VHAL.
You have great programming skills with the ability to take initiative and deliver in a dynamic and changing environment. It is important for us that you have a keen sense of teamwork and that you work well with other people.
Requirements and Qualifications
* Bachelor's or master's degree in computer-, Software-, Electrical engineering or equivalent.
* Good skills with scripts written in Python, Bash, and PowerShell.
* Good programming skills.
* Experience with embedded Linux.
* Experience with QNX OS and Hypervisor.
* Experience in the automotive industry.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures and to influence the development of our future products. Teamwork, energy, passion, and respect for the individual are key values for us.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc.
For further information please contact:
João Cobra at: joao.cobra@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
