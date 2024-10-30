Embedded Linux Systems Software Engineer
2024-10-30
Embedded Linux Systems Software Engineer
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
Grow with us
Our team in Ericsson maintains a Yocto-based distribution for embedded systems, and we are now looking for senior embedded Linux software engineers with background in the kernel and hardware-near software development. In this role you get a possibility to work as a highly valued member of a tightly knit team of senior hardware and software engineers. We work in a hybrid model and the primary location can be Stockholm (Kista) or Linköping in Sweden. Other cities in Sweden can be considered as well.
What you will do:
• Contribute to and interact with upstream open-source communities including but not limited to Linux kernel & Yocto, potentially driving strategic activities for Ericsson.
• Interact with technical staff in the organization(s) using our Yocto-based distribution.
• Setup and configure board support packages (BSPs).
• Implement and maintain Linux kernel device drivers.
• Develop and configure system tools, bootloaders, etc.
• Bring up prototype boards and hardware in coordination with the hardware and embedded teams.
• Analyse and develop software in C and C++ for multi-threaded real time systems.
• Debug and resolve field issues.
Join our Team
Successful applicants will ideally have:
• M.S. Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering or equivalent experience.
• Solid experience developing Linux kernel device drivers or other kernel modules.
• Previous experience working with Yocto and in the Yocto community.
• Previous experience contributing to the Linux kernel community is a plus (please reference patch submissions).
• Experience working with new silicon introduction in embedded Linux environments. Working with silicon vendors to adapt reference designs and tests to specific, custom hardware implementations.
• Experience and proficiency in open-source community norms and behaviours, such as Linux kernel developers, and associated system tool communities.
• Strong communication skills
