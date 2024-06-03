Embedded Developer To Jeff Electronics In Gothenburg
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
If you thrive in a dynamic environment, enjoy problem-solving, and have a passion for embedded development, then we have the right position for you! Join JEFF Electronics and be part of a team shaping the future of electronic innovation. Apply now to join a exciting journey!
Established in 1947, JEFF Electronics has been a pioneer in embedded programming and control system design for heat pumps, maintaining a position as a market leader for decades. Following years of close collaboration, they have recently merged with Syntera, an esteemed consultancy specializing in electronics design. This partnership brings together a collective expertise in electronic design, encompassing both hardware and software development and access to a broader range of competencies. Their combined skill sets a broad expertise within embedded systems, microprocessor technology, signal processing, ASIC and FPGA development, and circuit board design -
taking a position as a reliable force in the industry.
Job Description:
As an Embedded Developer at JEFF Electronics, you will belong to a team of 8 other colleagues with long experience in the field and tackle a diverse range of assignments, each presenting unique opportunities for creativity and problem-solving. Whether it's control boards, monitoring systems with diagnostic connectivity, or the replacement of ventilation system filters, to deliver tailored electronics and software solutions.
Working close with clients and helping them succeed by being a key player in their development team is key in this role. This means you will be at the forefront of understanding customer needs, conceptualizing solutions, and delivering both hardware and software that exceed expectations. From initial sketches to final product delivery, you'll be guiding clients through every step of the journey, ensuring their satisfaction and success.
This role offers you a breadth of experience that's unparalleled in the industry. From fine-tuning software for heat pump systems to customizing circuit boards with innovative modifications. Every project presents a chance to expand your expertise and make a meaningful impact!
Who are we looking for?
We seek you who thrive on finding solutions to complex challenges. You're someone who doesn't just identify problems but actively works towards resolving them, thinking creatively to overcome obstacles. We also value individuals who possess a strong sense of purpose and determination. You're not satisfied with surface-level answers; instead, you delve deeper, asking "why" to understand the root of the issue and striving for excellence in every aspect of your work.
Qualifications:
• We are looking for a talented, well-organized person with at least 2+ years of experience within Embedded Development in C/C++
• You have completed a Bachelors or Masters degree in electrical or computer technology
• You are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Good to have:
• You are fluent in Swedish, both spoken and written
• Worked with energy systems or heat pumps in some way previously
• An interest besides work, a hobby project, or knowledge within C#
About us:
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will be employed directly by JEFF Electronics.
Terms:
Start date: By agreement
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Working hours: 08:00-17:00
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_49105_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Haris Haskic haris.haskic@framtide.com Jobbnummer
8725034