Embedded AI expert in eBike development
2026-02-12
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled AI Software Engineer to contribute to two core areas: the development of advanced features for our products, and the strategic implementation of AI to enhance our department's operational efficiency. This role is crucial for both our product innovation and our internal working environment.
Core Responsibilities:
Realize functions based on advanced signal processing and embedded AI.
Build demonstrators and prototypes, including embedded software, embedded AI algorithms, training, data acquisition, and integration into the R&D pipeline.
Iteratively scale these up to functions in rugged mass-production scale products, ensuring integration of the approach into the target ecosystem.
Define, plan, and conduct data campaigns under lab and real-world (in-field) conditions.
Co-work with data engineers / MLOps teams to tailor the automated cloud-based end-to-end development infrastructure for SW/ML-engineering tasks.
Advise small teams of engineers.
Contributing to our department AI strategy:
Actively support the department by identifying, conceptualizing, and developing AI-driven tooling and solutions that streamline processes and enhance overall efficiency.
Qualifications
Master in electrical engineering, computer science, physics or similar
Ability to work in a broad field of technologies (embedded engineering, electronics and embedded systems, SW-development and state of the art toolchains, signal-processing - ideally with IMUs)
Willing to provide guidance to less experienced colleagues and lead by content in these domains
Good programming skills, in both the embedded domain (uC environment, C/C++, RTOS) and with scripting languages & ML frameworks (python, TF, pytorch, sklearn)
Experience with ML on embedded devices is a plus (TFlite, TVM)
Strong hands-on and problem solving mentality, self-motivated, structured, both enthusiastic and rational about current AI trends and technologies
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
