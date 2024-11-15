Elkraftsingenjör
2024-11-15
Job description
We are seeking an experienced Electrical Engineer to join the team in Ludvika.
You will work with simulations and it is important that you have knowledge about electricity
Responsibilities
you will work with simulation
Qualifications
It is important that you have knowledge about
RSCAD or PSCAD
Electrification
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant and working experience in relevant field
Strong working command of the English language
