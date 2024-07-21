Electronics Hardware Development Engineer
2024-07-21
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you a dedicated Engineer and experienced within the electromobility field, who likes challenges and is motivated by motivating others? Do you enjoy working close to the technology, product, and customer? We are looking for a HW designer, with focus on electrical design for E-mobility Components & technologies. Broad understanding of HW design of electronics components like inverters, DC/DC or On-Board Chargers, to strengthen us both at our customers' sites as well as building up our inhouse capabilities.
AVL takes part in a wide range of projects within Hybrid, Electromobility and other areas in the automotive industry. AVL MTC has approximately 200 employees based in Gothenburg, Trollhättan, Stockholm, Haninge and Södertälje. As an engineer at AVL you will work with cutting edge technology in collaboration with experts in the global AVL team and our successful customers. You will be working close to our local customers in Gothenburg area within the AVL facilities or as Resident Engineer at customers in Sweden.
* As an Electronics Hardware Development Engineer, you will be responsible for specification, development, commissioning and validation of E-mobility electronic systems and its subsystems across both HV and LV products (e.g. control board, power supply, IO's, Gate driver board, Gate driver and power modules, gate drivers).
* Build up simulation environments for HW verification in established tools (e.g. LT Spice)
* Following worldwide standards like UL, CSA, and CE standards from IEEE, NFPA, and others required in automotive standards.
* Ensure design meets technical requirements by defining design and test specifications. Usage of tools such as PTC Integrity, System Weaver or equivalent.
* Ensure components are fully documented and validated. (e.g. by reviews, Worst Case Analysis, releases of technical reports, BOM and other technical relevant documentation)
* Provide technical HW expertise within the Electronics technology with deep knowledge of one or more products (Inverter, OBC, DCDC, BMS etc)
* Management, development, and expansion of specialist technical know-how
* Be willing and open to develop competences within new areas depending on customer requests.
* Comprehensive work with the customer including:
* Technical authority and decision-maker on assigned projects within his field of responsibility
* Translate customer needs into technical requirements in customer work environment.
* Ensure the accuracy and quality of work according to the relevant guidelines and processes
* Supports business development by providing expertise in customer meetings as well as supporting the acquisition process of project proposals, including follow-up projects and/or project extension
• Degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechatronic engineering or experience in electrical circuit design for Automotive electronics.
* 3-5 years automotive experience in design/implementation of electrical components and systems.
* General working knowledge of Electrical Vehicles.
* Experience with design of one or more HV or LV components (e.g. Inverter, OBC/DCDC, Controllers, BMS, BCU).
* Knowledge about testing and qualification of electronic components in Automotive.
* Working knowledge about surrounding components design like: EMC filters, power supplies, gate drivers.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English (includes on-site presentations at customers, Swedish is meritorious).
* Ability to adapt to customer cultures and create new opportunities to grow local expertise within E-mobility.
* Self-directed, systematic, and structured approach to work.
* High level of integrity and responsibility.
B category Driving license.
Jan Nyberg
