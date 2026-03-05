Electronics Engineer To Alten Sweden In Örebro!
We are looking for an Electronics Engineer who wants to work with the design and development of new electronic solutions in a dynamic engineering environment. In this role, you will contribute to the full electronics development cycle and collaborate with cross-functional teams on innovative products.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design and develop new electronic hardware solutions
Create schematics and PCB layouts using Altium
Participate in system integration and testing activities
Collaborate with cross-functional engineering teams
Contribute to design improvements and technical documentation
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO HAVE:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
Minimum 3 years of experience in
PCB DESIGN AND SCHEMATIC DEVELOPMENT
Good knowledge of
ALTIUM
Strong communication skills
Ability to work independently as well as in project teams
Professional proficiency in English (required)
IT WOULD BE A GREAT PLUS IF YOU HAVE:
Experience with communication interfaces such as
I2C, SPI, RS485, CAN, OR ETHERNET
Experience with
DC-DC CONVERTERS
Knowledge of
PCB LAYOUT PRINCIPLES AND DESIGN FOR LVD/EMC COMPLIANCE
Experience with
SYSTEM INTEGRATION AND TESTING
FLUENCY IN SWEDISH (CONSIDERED A STRONG PLUS)
Don't wait to apply - we're actively reviewing candidates as applications come in.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
