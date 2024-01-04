Electronics Engineer
Electronics Engineer
Axis is a world-leading company in an industry that belongs to the future. We love innovation and new ideas, especially when they come from our own employees. We believe that it is our encouragement of independent thinking, openness and cooperation that has brought us to the position we are in today. We are now looking for a creative Electronics Engineer with great passion for product development and audio to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Axis' development teams are small, dynamic and take responsibility for their own areas of expertise. We work agile, with a lot of freedom to control how we want to work and of course the team has a lot of fun together. We work in cross-functional teams with electronics and mechanics in close collaboration. At the New Business department, we are creative and innovative, and we look forward to contributing with this both in our daily work but also when we have other activities such as Innovation Days a few times a year. We develop several products at the forefront of technology that complement Axis' video offering and through that offer Axis's customers the best products, services, and solutions.
What you will do as an Electronics Engineer:
You will work as an electronics designer in our audio projects where you are involved in all the different phases of our projects. You will be responsible for concept, design, verification, and certification of the hardware - based on the technical, cost and time requirements set by the project manager. The role requires a large portion of collaboration and compromise with different disciplines such as mechanics, SW, CAD, project management, purchasing, production, specifiers, suppliers, etc. to find the best overall solution. In the role as an Electronics Engineer you will also:
* Be an important part of fulfilling Axis' high ambitions regarding quality for our customers. This you will do through continuous improvement work and further development of the tools and working methods that the electronics groups jointly use within Axis.
* Together with product owners and our team, be involved in driving innovation and further development of our audio products.
Who are we looking for?
As an electronics designer at New Business, you have a genuine interest in technology, and you always strive to learn new things. You have a strong drive to reach the goal and you are passionate about good, modern technical solutions. You like to work strategically and develop long-term plans for working methods and products while you will constantly be operationally involved in several projects.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
• Several years of relevant experience and a university degree in electronics.
• Good knowledge in electronics design and electronic verification.
• Used to developing complete products, from idea to volume production.
A big plus if you have experience from professional development of audio products.
What Axis have to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, free breakfast every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality, and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to meeting you!
