About us:
DST Control is a market leader in the segment of light civil airborne gyro-stabilized camera systems that are primarily used on smaller unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance, inspection and surveillance. We are a high-tech company with a high engineering density that jointly develops and manufactures all our products with our own internal resources and in-house advanced machinery.
Who we are:
A small company with about 15 employees, where our work environment is characterized by a young and dynamic team that works closely together to achieve common goals free from prestige. We place high demands on our employees but offer a creative environment with the best possible conditions for your own personal development of skills and development of your own ideas. As an employee, you have great opportunities to influence your own tasks and become an important player in our team.
What we are looking for:
We are now looking to expand our team with another Electronics Engineer who thrives in an open and non-prestige collaborative environment with a high degree of freedom under responsibility. We prioritize creativity over work experience, however, a few years of experience in electronics design is a plus.
Your main work tasks:
Pre-study of circuit board design (PCBs), requirements and selection of components
Creating and managing technical specifications and production tests
Construction of circuit board design with processors
Schematic drawing and layout
Wiring schematics
Motor control
Analysis, integration and practical work
System integration
FPGA firmware
Your qualifications:
Engineering degree in electronics
At least 2 years of experience in electronics design, electrical schematics and circuit board development
Good knowledge of Orcad, Visio and Altium
Teamwork with a multifunctional disciplinary perspective
Very good communication skills in Swedish and English
Meritorious competencies:
Knowledge of FPGA design
Knowledge of VHDL
Knowledge of electro-optics
System approach
