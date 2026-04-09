Electronics Engineer - Embedded
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
We are strengthening our Controller team and are now looking for a Senior Electronics Engineer. In this role, you will take a key position in product maintenance, advanced investigations, and issue resolution for our controller portfolio.
This position is ideal for an experienced electronics engineer with a strong interest in embedded and digital electronics, who is aiming to grow into - or further strengthen - a role as a technical expert within digital electronics and embedded systems.
You will collaborate closely with other engineers to address customer issues and play an active role in our maintenance projects. The role involves advanced investigations and detailed analysis of digital electronics and embedded controller systems.
Your responsibilities
Maintain, analyze, and troubleshoot embedded electronic systems, with a focus on digital electronics
Work with embedded controller designs based on microcontrollers and FPGAs
Work with control systems built on our own Controllers, I/O, and communication products
Support the Controller team in complex investigations, root-cause analysis, and long-term maintenance projects
Collaborate with cross-functional teams working with customer cases and product improvements
Contribute with deep technical expertise in controller and electronics design
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics Engineering or a related field
5-10 years of experience working as an Electronics Engineer
Strong background in digital electronics, embedded systems, and microprocessor-based designs
Hands-on experience with FPGA development and programming in VHDL
Knowledge of embedded software and firmware, with the ability to understand software-hardware interaction
Experience from maintenance-heavy roles, product support, or long-lifecycle products is a strong advantage
A genuine passion for electronics and a strong interest in deep technical problem-solving and analysis
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Recruiting Manager Christer Persson, +46 722 42 46 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Katarina Myrehed, +4672 522 01 08; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672 464 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4670 644 02 85. Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4672 464468
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9844166