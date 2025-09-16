Electronics Designer
Incluso AB / Grafiska jobb / Jönköping Visa alla grafiska jobb i Jönköping
2025-09-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Electronics Designer for a global company in the Jönköping area. Start ASAP, 11 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description:
As an Electronics Designer at the company's robotics section, you will be working with design and layout. Before sending the design to the Electronics Manufacturer Service, you will simulate your work, so see if there are any mistakes. After you have done that you will send the files to the EMS for manufacturing. When the boards are received from the EMS you will do the testing of them. Also documentation (HDD, PTS, etc) and EMS communications are crucial parts of the chain who make everything work in the final product.
Tasks:
Design Layout Simulation Testing Documentation (HDD, PTS, etc) EDS communication.
Required skills:
Eletronics B Sc, M Sc, Civil Engineering or equivalent.
Experience from design and electronics board and ability to complete the assignment.
OrCAD
PTS
EMC
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 80% on-site in the Jönköping area.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
551 89 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
9512406