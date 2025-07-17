Electrician - DRI Plant
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first green steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Electrician - DRI Operations
As an electrician you are responsible for performing routine installation, maintenance, and repair tasks on electrical systems. The role ensures the safe and efficient operation of production equipment, adhering to safety protocols and following standard operating procedures to support the mill's operational goals.
Your responsibility is to install, maintain, and perform preventive and corrective electrical repairs on systems and equipment in low and medium voltage, following industrial standards. You will collaborate with other roles/teams to communicate improvements and optimize maintenance programs and complete all tasks assigned by the manager, ensuring that work meets both internal standards and regulatory requirements.
Responsibilities:
Ensure safe working conditions by adhering to safety regulations like Permit to Work (PTW) system, safety regulations, electrical codes and Electrical Lock Out-Tag Out (LOTOTO) procedures for LV, MV, and HV switchgear during maintenance or operations.
Troubleshoot electrical issues using technical diagrams, blueprints, and tests.
Conduct regular inspections of machinery, electrical components, transformers, circuit breakers, wiring, and conveyor systems, ensuring safe and effective operation.
Repair and replace faulty equipment, wiring, motors, switchgear, control panels, and fixtures.
Verify and test control circuits for Direct-On-Line (DOL) feeders, LV/MV Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), and soft starters.
Requirements
Education and certifications:
High school diploma in relevant field or equivalent education.
Dokumented experience in electrical field and corresponding certifications.
Experience:
Solid experience as an industrial electrician in heavy industries, preferably in the steel or gas industry.
Documented qualifications in workplace environment and safety (e.g., ESA/OHSA).
Experience in maintaining and repairing low- to medium-voltage systems and basic automation equipment.
Competences and skills:
Demonstrate knowledge of interfacing electrical switchgear with DCS/PLC systems for seamless operation.
Knowledge of Swedish and EU safety codes.
Proficiency in electrical installation, diagnostics, and routine maintenance.
Ability to interpret technical diagrams and basic electrical blueprints.
An understanding of industrial automation systems (preferably Siemens or Honeywell)
Oral and written skills in English. Swedish skills are seen as a plus.
Attributes and abilities:
Detail-oriented, problem-solving, collaborative, self-motivated and flexible
Ability to work in hot, high-noise environments, at heights and in confined spaces when required.
What Can We Offer You?
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9430531