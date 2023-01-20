Electrical prototype technician in Stockholm / Solna
Our offer
We are now looking for more colleagues to our great team in Stockholm / Solna.
Do you have experience in industrial electricity? Are you a problem solver with technical experience? Then this might be your next position! This work offer is a full-time position with working hours 8:00 - 17:00 that might be changed to a two shift schedule with working hours 6:00-15:00 or 10:00-19:00
Description
• Building of prototypes of li-ion battery systems such as modules, packs and racks according to work instructions.
Manufacture prototype mechanical and electrical components for our battery trials and tests (mechanical assemblies, electric tests)
In collaboration with the Quality and Engineering teams, ensure manufactured prototypes are according to standards and specifications.
Commission and troubleshooting of products with internal customers
Secure and set up work area, including tools, equipment and a stock of standard components, in collaboration with the manufacturing team, to proceed to the above work
Build own network of supply partners, with the help of our Supply Chain, to secure quickly components for prototype build
Qualifications
• Circuit design experience
• Experience with soldering, circuit boards
• Any experience with maintenance and re-wire in an automated / automation type plant environment
• Fault finding and repair experience
• Mechanical assembly experience
Meritious
• Master in any kind of technical or electrical fields
• Good work ethic
• Structured and accurate
About us
Jobandtalent is a digital platform with a goal to change the labor market and make it more effective and fair. We are a world-wide company with employees for customers such as Amazon, Uber, Santander, och H&M.
Jobandtalent is one of Swedens largest staffing agency.
