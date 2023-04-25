Electrical Power Engineer to global tech company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-04-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Köping
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a technical education towards Electrical Power Engineering and a genuine interest in construction? Then this role could be perfect for you! Here you can develop in electrical construction while at the same time working for a company where you work in a wonderful team and which values sustainability. We work with the selection on an ongoing basis, so submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an electrical designer you will be responsible for designing excitation control panels utilized in synchronous motors and generators. The control panels are PLC-based and can be equipped with programmable protection relays. The main task is to design the hardware for the control panels using E3 as the CAD tool. While experience with PLCs is advantageous, it is not a requirement for this position.
In general, Electrical/Electronic Engineering involves the planning, designing, developing, testing, and installation of electrical and electronic components and systems, including automation. It requires the ability to coordinate activities both internally and with other groups to effectively achieve objectives that require knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. Additionally, it may involve the use of computers and specific programs for tasks such as report preparation and analysis. As an electrical designer, you will be expected to follow specific instructions from your supervisor or senior engineers in performing professional assignments that apply standard engineering principles and practices.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about it here!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Hardware design for control panels
• Ensure compliance with relevant electrical standards and codes
• Coordinate with other teams to accomplish project objectives
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in technology or other technical degree.
• Working command of the English language
Meritorious
• Education in electrical power
• Knowledge within PLC
We are looking for you who are
• Collaborative
• Service minded
• Problem solving
Övrig information
• Start date: June 2023
• Full time
• Placement in Västerås. No possibility to work remote.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work.
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15092908". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7698582