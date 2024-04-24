Electrical Maintenance Foreman
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Electrical Maintenance Foreman. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Deal with electrical panels and equipment installation,
Organizing and following up the cabling works,
Coordination of installation labor,
Following up the works in accordance with the project schedule.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Have an High School graduation,
Good skills of communication and organisation with the team,
No handicap of living at Boden or Luleå.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr
