Electrical Information Specialist - Car Service Business

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The purpose of Car Service Business is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts, and digitalization. The team Electrical Design Information within Car Service Business is responsible for making life less complicated for consumers.
How? By providing state-of-the-art Electrical Design Information, not only from a vehicle technology perspective but also in how our consumers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility.
What you'll do
As a member of the Electrical Design Information Team, you will play a crucial role in designing and maintaining the electrical design information necessary for an effective and efficient end-to-end electrical fault tracing workflow for Service Providers.
* Design Electrical Information: Develop comprehensive and intuitive electrical design information to help technicians understand the car's electrical system.
* User-Centric Approach: Understand product usage and identify what brings value to the user, ensuring the information provided meets their needs.
* Streamline and Improve: Enhance the diagnostic and fault tracing processes through improved products and tools.
* Support Stakeholders: Collaborate with product and development teams in design and implementation.
* Ensure Availability: Verify that diagnostic information is accurately displayed at the right time and place.
What you'll bring
You have a strong understanding of electrical systems and fault tracing methods, supported by a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
Your experience in automotive diagnostics technology and methodology, along with familiarity with automotive industry standards and regulations, is highly meritorious.
You are proficient in using tools designed for creating or editing wiring diagram-related information, and you possess the ability to read, interpret, and create electrical wiring diagrams and schematics. Additionally, experience with CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, EPLAN) for creating and editing wiring diagrams is considered advantageous.
You excel at correlating abstract drawings to physical systems within the car, ensuring accurate and effective implementation.
Your strong analytical skills and interest in both technology and electronics further enhance your capabilities. Moreover, you have the ability to create and maintain technical documentation with a focus on clarity and accuracy.
