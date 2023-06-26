Electrical Engineer | Jefferson Wells | Ludvika
2023-06-26
Attention: Electrical Engineers! Are you an Electrical Engineer looking for an exciting and rewarding opportunity? We have the perfect assignment for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for consultants within the electrical engineer field for various assignments in Ludvika! If this sounds like your next challenge, submit your application today!
Start: immediately
Job type: consultant, assignments with various length
Location: Ludvika
Join Our Team as an Electrical Engineering Consultant
At Jefferson Wells, we are seeking talented and experienced Electrical Engineers to join our team on a consultant basis. As an Electrical Engineering Consultant, you will have the opportunity to work on diverse and challenging projects, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions to our esteemed clients.
Key Responsibilities
As an Electrical Engineer in Simulation and Technical Support, you will perform electrical and thermal simulations using specialized software. You will provide essential technical support to the sales team, addressing their inquiries and questions regarding HVDC and large AC projects. Documenting simulations and tests in detailed reports and customer documents will be a key aspect of your role. Additionally, you will prepare customer-specific documents tailored to meet order requirements.
By embodying our and the clients' core values of safety, integrity, and responsible action, you will play a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence and professionalism within the team. Your commitment to safety ensures the well-being of our clients, while upholding integrity and ethical practices instills trust and credibility in your work. Through your responsible actions, you will contribute to the overall success of the team, driving high-quality results and maintaining client satisfaction.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or a related field. You have excellent analytical skills and the ability to solve complex problems effectively. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to interact with clients and collaborate with cross-functional teams. Furthermore, you have:
* Proven experience in electrical engineering
* Strong knowledge of electrical systems, circuit design, power distribution, and relevant industry standards
* Proficiency in using computer-aided design (CAD) software and other engineering tools.
* You have a working command in both English and Swedish is meritorious for many assignments
It is meritorious if you have previous knowledge or experience of:
* ERP/LN
* PTC Creo with Windchill
* E3 Series from Zuken
* COMSOL Multiphysics
* Ansys
* HVDC valve design or topology design
Application
Please note that we do not accept any applications by e-mail. Submit your application as soon as possible, we will evaluate the applications continuously.
Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact us through e-mail.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group, and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field. Ersättning
