Electrical Engineer in Automotive Industry

Are you passionate about electrification, automotive innovation, and turning technical challenges into real solutions? Join Nexer and drive the future of automotive electrification! Nexer Engineering Process is now looking for driven Electrical Engineers who want to represent us on-site in our customers' development teams - supporting the next generation of vehicles and systems.
As part of our expert team, you'll take part in shaping the automotive industry's shift toward sustainable, electric mobility - with a focus on energy storage, HV architecture, wiring systems, CAD-based electrical design, and model-based development.
What you will work with
As a consultant, you'll be assigned to one of our long-term customers in the automotive industry, where you'll take on roles within areas such as:
Battery and Energy Storage Systems (ESS): Development and integration of battery packs, cell selection, BMS interfaces, and thermal/electrical safety
High Voltage Architecture: Design and validation of HV/LV interfaces, DC/DC systems, inverters, and electrical distribution components
Wiring and Electrical Design: Harness design, schematic work, fuse/relay dimensioning, and E/E architecture planning
Electrical CAD & Packaging: Working with electrical schematics, 3D routing, connector placement, and component packaging in collaboration with mechanical teams, using tools like CATIA and Saber
Model-Based Development: Simulation, design, and analysis using MATLAB/Simulink, often in collaboration with software, controls, and verification teams
Support to Testing and Integration: Electrical fault tracing, system validation, and support in lab and rig environments
Your exact role will depend on your background and interests - but all assignments share a focus on cross-functional collaboration, high technical standards, and the opportunity to represent Nexer with professionalism, curiosity, and drive.
Who we are looking for
We're looking for engineers who combine strong domain knowledge with a team-first mindset. You enjoy working close to both product and process, and thrive when you get to collaborate across disciplines in real development teams.
Your background likely includes:
Experience in electrical or mechatronic development in the automotive domain
Knowledge of battery systems, HV/LV distribution, or energy storage integration
Skills in wiring harness design, circuit dimensioning, or electrical schematics
Hands-on use of CAD tools like CATIA or Saber for electrical design
Experience with MATLAB/Simulink in a development or simulation context
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
Fluent in English - Swedish is a bonus
Why Nexer Engineering Process?
At Nexer, you're not just placed in a role - you're part of a community of skilled engineers who love what they do. We offer:
Meaningful, long-term assignments in cutting-edge automotive development
A culture built on support, technical depth, and shared growth
A clear path for career development, competence building, and internal knowledge sharing
A flexible workplace where trust, responsibility, and balance are valued
A chance to make an impact, both in your client team and at Nexer
Our Promise - Promising Future
We believe in creating a better future through technology - and that starts with building strong, inclusive, and curious teams. At Nexer, we embrace differences, encourage learning, and value the people behind the expertise.
Ready to step into your next challenge as an Electrical Engineer?
