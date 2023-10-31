Electrical Engineer for future assignments in Södertälje
2023-10-31
We at Adecco are currently seeking Electrical Engineers for future consulting assignments. As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to gain competitive experience from various organizations to add to your CV. This provides you with the chance to continue developing within your specific field of expertise, while also building your professional network and gaining access to valuable contacts.
About the Role:
As an Electrical Engineer, you can be responsible for designing, developing, and testing electrical systems and components. The consulting assignment could mean working closely with a team of engineers to ensure the successful implementation of electrical projects from concept to completion. Your experience can contribute to the enhancement of existing products and the development of new solutions to meet client requirements.
Common task could be:
• Design, develop, and test electrical systems, components, and products.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and specifications.
• Conduct feasibility studies and provide technical guidance for project planning and execution.
• Perform detailed calculations, simulations, and analysis to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
• Create and review electrical schematics, diagrams, and technical documentation.
• Troubleshoot and resolve electrical issues, ensuring the timely resolution of technical challenges.
• Collaborate with suppliers and contractors to procure materials and oversee installation and commissioning processes.
• Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements, incorporating new technologies and best practices into electrical designs.
About You:
• Bachelor 's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
• Proven experience in electrical engineering.
• Strong knowledge of electrical systems, components, and design principles.
• Proficiency in electrical design software and tools (e.g., AutoCAD, MATLAB, PSpice).
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot electrical issues effectively.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a cross-functional team.
• Proactive and self-motivated with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.
Contact details:
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords:
Engineering, Electrical engineer, Södertälje, Automotive, Adecco Ersättning
