Electrical Designer
2026-01-16
Are you ready to shape the next generation of sustainable mining and construction equipment? Do you want to be part of a passionate team driving innovation from concept to reality?
Then you should come and work with us!
At Epiroc's Surface Division, we're not just building machines-we're building the future. As a global leader in Drilling and Exploration Products, we are investing heavily in technology and product development to deliver safe, sustainable, and high-quality solutions for our customers worldwide.
Your Team
We are a small team of electrical and system designers working closely together to solve a variety of challenges that change from day to day. We design battery-electric surface drill rigs that meet ambitious sustainability goals-for both our planet and people. We also have the resources and expertise of a large company behind us, which provides great opportunities for development and learning.
Your mission
As an Electrical Designer at Power Systems you will be responsible for the electrical design of cables, electrical cabinets and panels, as well as control systems, in the 5-1000V range. In addition, you will commission, troubleshoot, and test electrical systems during the development of our newest machines.
Your role will also involve collaborating with suppliers to select components, setting up structures in the PLM system, maintaining and developing functions for existing products, and implementing design changes to ensure production feasibility.
The work takes place at our joint development and assembly center in Örebro, giving you the unique opportunity to see and test the solutions you create in real time.
Your Profile
We believe you are curious and have a strong desire to continuously learn and explore the technologies and products you work with. You are innovative, responsible, service-minded, and able to work independently while also enjoying collaboration in cross-functional teams. Your background could be as an industrial electrician and you have, or would like to, work as a power electrical designer in combination with practical work on the machine.
Other requirements:
Experience within power electrics (50-1000V AC, up to 1500V DC)
CAD proficiency and familiarity with PLM systems
Good level of English
Experience from electrical calculation/simulation tools like Febdok, Etap / LT-Spice or similar
Background in industrial, automotive or machinery electrics preferred
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
A Hybrid Workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility of a hybrid workplace. This approach offers flexibility and participation, enabling a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid model is available if the work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual circumstances.
Application and contact information
Send your application, including your CV and personal letter in English, via our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than February 8th. We review applications continuously.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Jörgen Albrektsson, Team Manager Power Systems, jorgen.albrektsson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
