Electrical Design Engineers
2025-05-09
Scope:
The engineer will support with electrical design in terms of performing detailed design based on design specifications and input.
Design, drafting, and documentation of electrical, instrumentation, and control systems
Provide support to design lead engineers for electrical power distribution systems, cooling systems as well as grounding systems.
Prepare specifications for installation of electrical I&C systems and components.
Design of cable raceways and cable routing
Provide support to suppliers, contractors and technicians during the installation phase.
Requirement:
Engineering degree in relevant field
Experience using AVEVA E3D, AVEVA Marine, AVEVA PDMS, and/or EPLAN Electric P8
Good knowledge in applicable standards for machinery equipment and electrical installations
Experience in electrical design from a relevant sector.
Excellent oral and written English skills
Good to have:
Experience from working in an international environment
Experience in design and selection of process instrumentation
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
