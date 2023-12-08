Electrical Design Engineer

Randstad AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2023-12-08


Job description
This is an opportunity to express your interest in taking on new challenges, applying your expertise in Electrical designing to a cutting-edge field, and further developing your engineering skills. We anticipate a need for an Electrical Design Engineer now and in the future, making this advertisement both for now but also forward-looking. You will have a chance to work with a highly qualified international team and work with some of the world's most highly regarded projects in the railway industry.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.

Responsibilities
Tasks that might be included in the role are:
Technical and project specific documentation related to electrical design. Managing the configuration of the deliverables
Design train electrical architecture, cubical layout, wiring routing, concept and technical descriptions in bids and projects
Technical investigations
Customer interaction
Requirements management, compliance solution and Verification & Validation activities

Qualifications
To thrive in this role we believe that you have:
A University degree in relevant electrical engineering field or work experience in electrical and/or electrotechnical engineering
Experience or understanding of running through an Engineering development process for functional systems
Knowledge and experience of Electrical CAD programs such as AutoCad, E3 or Visio
Fluent in English and Swedish

About the company

ALSTOM Rail Sweden AB

