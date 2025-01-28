Electrical Construction Manager
2025-01-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Sandviken
Overview:
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a Electrical Construction Manager to join our team.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
Reporting to: Project Manager
Ensuring that all matters of compliance and governance are identified and adhered to, including:
Health & Safety issues on site and ensuring that all Sub Contractors are working in a safe manner.
Review ways of working and where possible implement changes to improve safety.
Ensuring housekeeping is kept to a high standard by all Sub Contactors.
Complete weekly 'don't walk by' cards.
Develop and implement company procedures with the package managers
Ensure change management is handled correctly (Cost & Programme).
Skills, qualification & experience:
Relevant Electrical Qualification essential I. City & Guilds Certificate, HNC/BTEC or NVQ
5+ years of previous experience in a similar role, within a mechanical and electrical contracting environment is essential
Data Centre experience is advantageous
Excellent organisational, communication and time management skills
Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required
Responsibilities
Management of site Quality Assurance in conjunction with the QA Manager.
Management of Project Schedule in conjunction with the Project Team
Prepare two weeks look ahead for upcoming works.
Ensure the labour requirements are met and maintained as per project program requirements.
Ensuring the quality of the works is maintained at a high level.
Management of Sub Contractors activities and progress against the schedule & manpower trackers.
Ensure that all variations and delays are notified to Project Management.
Ensuring all plant materials onsite are as per agreed specifications.
Ensuring all delivered materials are coordinated and stored in a safe and secure manner.
Assistance with the close out of all project items including O&M Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Materials- all with the support of the site project manager
