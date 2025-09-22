Electrical Automation Engineer
2025-09-22
Electrical Automation Engineer
(1) Proficient in all kinds of electrical codes and standards; Proficient in Siemens, ABB, Mitsubishi and other brands PLC programming design;
(2) Component selection and list making: responsible for the selection of pneumatic components such as servo motor, electric cylinder, cylinder and electrical purchase list;
(3) More than two years of experience in PLC programming and debugging of lithium battery module PACK non-standard automated assembly line
(4) Proficient in the selection, programming design and debugging of plc, screen, servo and other related application software, and able to independently conduct program audit; Familiar with ABB and Kuka robot programming and simulation;
(5) Responsible for non-standard production line project overall automation strategy, planning and technical solutions and implementation;
(6) Cooperate with the team to complete on-site electrical debugging according to production line design requirements, realize mechanical design actions and indicators, analyze difficult problems, propose improvement plans and implement them;
(7) Familiar with electrical automation network architecture; Familiar with HMI, wincc and other man-machine communication systems; Industrial control networks can be designed and monitored according to different communication protocols Profibus, Profluent, Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, etc., using communication modules and interfaces such as Profibus DP, Device Net, or RS232, MES, etc.
(8) Familiar with the application of hardware, software and assembly standards for the automatic assembly line of battery module PACK of various Oems. Responsible for the relevant training of customer operators.
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
