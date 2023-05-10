EL/PLC Automation Engineer
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
• The engineer secures the quality of the project regarding EL/PLC and the automation aspect
• Review the checklist before each checkpoint/milestone.
• EL/PLC automation-related issues during concept work.
• Safety features related to EL/PLC automation to ensure functionality and safety
• Legal inspection is carried out and documented.
• Follow-up of installations.
• Technical issues are harmonized with other engineers within the department.
• Project issues are coordinated with the shop representatives in the project team and the line organization in applicable cases.
• Secure requirements regarding the takeover of the EL/PLC automation area according to the current routine.
• Secure the EL/PLC functions as part of the complete project delivery.
• Ensure that requirements regarding documentation for the discipline are included in RFQ.
• Review the technical content of the documentation and ensure that it meets the agreed level.
• Contribute to the work with tool tree, review and approve.
• Implement meetings with suppliers and educate the supplier about standards, program structure and requirements for documentation so that the supplier understands what is to be delivered.
• Secure Design Review Meeting, regarding EL/PLC. Control, safe PLC code, HMI and SCADA.
• Participate in risk analyses and Failure Modes Effects Analysis
• Involved in factory and site acceptance tests, commissioning and function tests.Coordinate/secure IT functions (software).
• Coordinate/secure power supply and potential bonding.
• Support electrical installation, solve electrical problems in design independently, modify and update electrical system diagram.
• Responsibility for electrical safety in projects (incl. ATEX)
Area of responsibility:
• Electrical control cabinet design, system diagram, electrical circuit diagram, power supply.
• Electrical components selection and determination of technical parameters. Support electrical installation, and solve electrical problems in design.
• Modifying and updating the electrical system diagram.PLC, HMI, SCADA, MES/IT system.
Qualifications
Competence Requirements
Machine directive 2006/42 EG and applicable harmonized SS EN ISO standards within the area of expertise
Applicable VCC standards (SDB-Standard Data Base)
Basic cyber security understanding
Electrical hardware: Education and experience in electrical systems of industrial machines
Experience with safety components.
Reading/understanding Electrical drawings.
PLC programming: PLC programming experience shall include Siemens Step7 and TIA Portal, integrated safety, WinCC (advanced).
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 14 Ma 2023 - 30 Sep 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Göteborg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
