EDB Software engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
You will manage both application development, work with complex user support cases as well as plan and implement the next generation of IT solutions. As we believe in self-organized teams and empowerment you will take responsibility for applications and services from infrastructure to end user. Of course, supported by the team with all skills needed to provide quality solutions to Volvo Group. That means that you will have the opportunity to work in various roles with various tasks. Daily work consists of coding, testing, user dialogue, business analyzing and infrastructure understanding.
Your future team
You will be a member of our team located in Gothenburg but work in a global context supporting mainly Global Trucks Technology. As a part of this team, you will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders and end-users, mainly from the Business side, but also internally IT, to ensure fit for purpose solutions.
Volvo Group is one of the biggest employers worldwide which give you colleagues, connections and possible future work places all over the world. You get an opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues in a global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
Who are you?
We believe you are an experienced developer/ software engineer with a passion for solving business problems, or maybe you love to investigate and implement new technology? Either way, your expertise and interests make you the right candidate for this position!
With experience from frontend development in Angular, programming in C++ and Continuous Integration/Delivery you will manage this role well. If you have knowledge about product structure, it's a huge advantage and will help you get into the job faster.
In order to perform well in this role, you need to have a curious and learning mindset. This due to the rapid development of the IT landscape which demands flexibility, customer focus and ability to adapt. An agile mindset is also important since you will be working in a global and challenging company with high ambitions when it comes to delivery and quality.
Required knowledge, experience:
Programming languages: Angular, C++, PHP, HTML/JS, SQL
System integration: IBM MQ or similar queue systems, Cloud environment: Azure RedHat OpenShift, RESTAPI
Containerization: Docker/PODMAN
Database: Oracle
Version Control: git, Bitbucket, Github Actions
Knowledge about Test/test automation
Engineering background within automotive industry
Knowledge about Volvo product and product structure (KOLA) is a plus
Geometry/CAD experience is a plus
Ready for the next move?
Are you a person that loves challenges and ready to take action? Are you a team player who always puts your colleagues and customers in focus?
Perfect, then we are hoping to hear from you. We need your help to investigate and respond to completely new demands in the quickly evolving world of transport solutions.
Ready for the future?
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Lindholmen (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group IT Jobbnummer
9185392