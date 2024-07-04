e-Trucks Product Manager
The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history.
e-Mobility Solutions within Sales & Marketing play a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable transport and our success will also be a foundation for Scania to succeed with the transformation.
Product Management is leading the business integration of new technologies and taking them into real Customer value and Scania business. Go from uncharted terrain and pioneering to business and scalability.
While being the filter between R&D and our Business Units the business typically consist of; Product & Service Strategy, Sales Enablement & Launches, Tailored Offering, Pricing Strategy, Training, and Demands on Product & Service Roadmaps. The essence is maximising profitability of current solutions in order to invest for future solutions.
Are you ready for your next challenge? Come and join us at e-Truck Product Manager.
Your role
To build knowledge about our Customers applications and industries in various operations as well as business models and sales channels in close collaboration with other parts of the e-Truck Solutions team.
Transfer the application knowledge into complete solutions, based on the best total operating economy and a genuine understanding about which products and services that are needed to deliver a turn key e-Mobility Solution.
Be advisor to the Business Unit Pre-Sales and Customers when to choose an e-Mobility Solution, inspire markets by showcasing good examples and best practices and bundle the proper tailormade offering.
Support Business Unit Pre-Sales in hands on cases in e-Mobility Sales.
Have the Customers perspective and voice by transferring Customer insights and needs to our product planning functions regarding the products and services that are required to meet our targets.
Identify product benefits and transform them into sales arguments.
Prepare and perform trainings before market introductions.
Assign, plan and be part of launch events for customers, sales representatives, decision-makers and the media.
The normal flow of work consists of New Technologies, Market Activities, Volume & Profitability, Specialist Responsibilities, and Market Introductions. The balance of course varies over time in a dynamic fast moving environment.
Who you are
You are hands on kind of person with an eye for business, and you take action. Being able to create good relationships and manage many stakeholders cross functionally in a complex environment will be an essential part of your job.
Good analytic skills and a structured approach in combination with excellent communication skills is required. You have a solid technology and commercial interest, and enjoy working in a fast-moving and truly international environment.
Preferably you are already familiar with Scania and the products and services we sell. Previous experience from Sales & Marketing and Business Unit are considered as a strong merit.
An academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent is required and you master English in a fluent way. Additional languages are considered an advantage.
What we offer
Scania Way is our solid foundation and our core values are lived and breathed throughout everything that we do. Meaning you will thrive as an individual, and by that contribute to our performance and targets.
We are offering a flexible work environment with hybrid workplace. You will have the possibility to work in Södertälje or from Scania's hub downtown Stockholm.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and more.
The team
We offer you a fun and challenging global work environment. We are a diverse team with broad experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere and value a can-do attitude.
Interested?
Great! Please help us understand why you should be our next colleague by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter. Selection will be ongoing throughout the application time. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Further information
For further information, please contact Diana Guirguis, Director eTrucks Product Management, diana.guirguis@scania.com
, +46700827604.
