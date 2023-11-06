E-commerce Product Manager
Overview
Hem is looking for an ambitious E-commerce Product Manager with both a strategic and hands-on mindset to join our E-commerce & Tech team in the Stockholm HQ. The position is full-time, Stockholm-based, and initially, a temporary 10-12 months employment to fill in for our current E-commerce Product Manager.
Job Description
As E-commerce Product Manager you will be an instrumental part of Hem's growth and development. You'll have both people management as well as product management responsibilities and will be a key cog in the organization working closely with other departments such as Sales, Brand & Communications, Customer Experience and Product Development.
Key Responsibilities
• Own the online customer experience end-to-end from research, strategy and roadmapping to launch and maintenance of our e-commerce platforms
• Own the vision, strategy, and roadmap for Hem's digital platforms, and ensure that the digital experience lives up to the same quality as the physical products
• Align perspectives and requirements from stakeholders in business, brand, and technology to define and prioritize work
• Ensure that the developers are set up for success by translating high-level strategy to clear user stories, and ensure the quality of their work by testing new features
• Create a high level of website functionality, and deliver the optimal user experience
• Set, own, and drive KPIs for Hem's e-commerce platforms in collaboration with relevant stakeholders
Requirements and skills
• Ability to take multiple competing priorities and consolidate them into a clear roadmap and user stories
• Proven work experience as a digital product manager of an e-commerce site
• Proven work experience in managing technical projects with customer-facing solutions
• Strong communication skills-able to communicate with technical and non-technical people about features for the site
• Excellent analytical skills
Bonus:
• Experience in both B2B and B2C e-commerce
• Experience with executing on a marketing strategy, particularly in regards to marketing communications and paid marketing
Who you are:
• Fluent in both written and spoken English
• You are ambitious and love working in a high-performance environment
• You have experience in people management
Team
• You will be reporting directly to our CXO and will lead the E-commerce & Tech team consisting of 3 people
• You'll be part of the management team and be the go-to person for other team leads working with our team
About Hem
Imaginative designs of obsessive quality.
At Hem, we believe great design can enrich lives. We're an independent design brand and platform for progressive thinking, inspiring the creative community through collaboration, innovation and experimentation.
We collaborate with vanguard designers and renowned European manufacturers in order to bring truly unique furnishings to those who won't compromise on design, quality or sustainability.
Founded in Stockholm in 2016 Hem collaborates with pioneering designer talent from around the world, including Faye Toogood, Sabine Marcelis, Kwangho Lee and Max Lamb. Ersättning
