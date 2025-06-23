Dynamics/ X++ Developer
We are looking for a Dynamics/ X++ developer to join an exciting project with our client in Stockholm, Sweden. They are in the middle of changing their business system to Dynamics 365. The assignment is currently in an analysis phase and will last for a long time. As a Dynamics/ X++ developer with them, you will work with development and integrations. You need to have experience in translating requirements into a long-term solution and creating test cases that verify the solution.
Location: Hybrid, Stockholm, Sweden.
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
At least 5 years of documented experience working as a system developer
At least 2-3 years of experience developing in X++ / Microsoft Dynamics
Several years of experience with ERP
At least 5 years of practical experience in a CI/CD environment
12 years of experience in the area
Has participated in large and complex assignments and carried them out with very high quality
Takes primary responsibility for an area and can lead a larger group
Independent
High generalist competence or very high competence in the relevant area
Practical experience with integration work in D365 Finance & Operation On-prem
Experienced in working with Jira / Azure DevOps
Experience in writing test cases and automated tests
Experience of working in security-classified operations
Experience of working in the public sector
Experience of large IT transformation projects
Practical experience in development in an agile working method
Good ability to express oneself verbally and in writing in Swedish - fluently
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Work with development and integrations
Able to translate requirements into a long-term solution and create test cases that verify the solution
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must use go to our website. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on: sweden@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary.
Passionate about Engineering - RDT
At RDT, our primary focus is our PEOPLE. We support our employees in professional and individual development. With our flat hierarchy, commitment and values, which inspire them to do their best. We pursue our PEOPLE's work satisfaction and can guarantee highest quality, which leads to our second mission - our CLIENTS. We, our PEOPLE, provide engineering solutions that enable our customers to have a competitive advantage in efficiency, flexibility and costs.
Thanks to our PEOPLE, we have supplied the best engineering services since 2007 and offer the best and most flexible terms in the market for engineering services.
