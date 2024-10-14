Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management Consultant
2024-10-14
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourDynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management Consultant in Stockholm.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
We are seeking a skilled Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management (SCM) Consultant to join our team. In this role, you will support our clients by participating in pre-sales activities, project implementation, and ongoing assignments. You will be responsible for solution design, requirements analysis, process improvements, configuration and design, testing, training, and documentation within Dynamics 365 Finance & SCM.
You will bring a deep understanding of customer business processes and work closely with project managers to guide the customer team, enabling them to make informed decisions and find optimal solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Support clients throughout the project lifecycle, including pre-sales, solution design, implementation, and post-go-live phases.
Conduct requirements analysis, identifying areas for process improvement and designing effective solutions within Dynamics 365 Finance & SCM.
Configure and design solutions to meet customer needs, ensuring alignment with best practices and industry standards.
Lead testing, training, and documentation efforts to ensure successful implementation.
Collaborate with the project manager to manage client expectations, project timelines, and deliverables.
Provide ongoing support and guidance to client teams, helping them optimize processes and drive efficiencies using Dynamics 365.
Key Qualifications:
Proven experience leading and managing multiple successful Dynamics 365 Finance & SCM implementation projects (formerly Dynamics AX).
Strong knowledge of business processes in distribution and manufacturing.
Experience in a leadership role within Dynamics 365 Finance & SCM implementations, working directly with clients and stakeholders.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills, with the ability to lead customer teams and provide clear direction.
Fluency in Swedish is required for this role, both written and spoken.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46 727635140.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden citizenship.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
