Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Developer
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
Are you ready to take on technical challenges and drive the growth of a dynamic business? We are seeking a talentedDynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Developerto play a key role in managing and optimizing our D365 platform, Power Platform, integrations, and Azure infrastructure. In this role, you will not only contribute to the new development but also be involved in strategic planning to enhance platform performance and ensure smooth integration. Your expertise will be essential in helping Aira stay agile and adaptable as we continue to grow rapidly.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the team to maintain optimal performance of D365, ensuring its technical and functional alignment with business needs.
Oversee Application Lifecycle Management and manage integrations with both internal and external partners.
Manage third-party add-ons, such as AP-automation tools, to enhance platform capabilities.
Establish and uphold development and integration guidelines for D365.
Ensure adherence to information security standards across the platform.
Drive technical upgrades and routine maintenance to support the smooth operation of D365.
Ensure seamless deployment, delivery, and integration of D365 with other system components and infrastructure.
Serve as the primary contact for the D365 data model.
Make data products available on the existing data platform, aligning with the Data Mesh strategy and architecture.
Participate in incident and problem resolution processes to address and resolve technical issues.
Proactively identify opportunities for improvement, propose effective solutions, and implement changes to enhance platform efficiency and effectiveness.
What We're Looking For:
Experience with Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management.
Proficiency in X++ and SQL, with knowledge of their application within Dynamics 365.
Expertise in integration strategies and associated frameworks.
Advanced proficiency with Azure DevOps, Azure, and Power Platform.
Solid understanding of automated solutions and experience leveraging automation technologies for improved productivity.
Join us at Aira and play a crucial role in driving forward our platform's development and integration, contributing to the success of a dynamic and growing business.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9010274