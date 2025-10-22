Dynamics 365 Commerce Developer - Retail Operations
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-10-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Karlskrona
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Join VIPAS AB as a Consultant - Shape the Future of IT
Are you ready to thrive in the fast-paced world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB is looking for talented, motivated professionals to join our expanding team and work on impactful projects across Sweden.
About VIPAS AB
At VIPAS AB, we believe technology should empower businesses-not complicate them. We're an IT consulting company that delivers smart, scalable, and tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java, Python, and Cloud platforms. Our expertise spans: Software Development, DevOps & Automation, Embedded Systems, Manufacturing Enginering, Mechanical Enginering, Android & Mobile Solutions, Project Management & Engineering and so on.
We're not just consultants-we're strategic partners guiding organizations through digital transformation with confidence and clarity.
About the Role
We are seeking a skilled Dynamics 365 Commerce Developer to join our digital retail operations team. You will play a key role in the transition from Business Central and LS Central to D365 Finance & Operations, D365 Commerce, D365 Customer Service, and D365 Field Service. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a large-scale retail ERP transformation and support the rollout of cutting-edge e-commerce solutions.
Responsibilities:
Develop, deploy, and maintain D365 Commerce and related retail modules
Build custom modules, extensions, and integrations with APIs and ERP systems
Work across the full technology stack: cloud, front-end, back-end, databases, and APIs
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Azure DevOps / GitHub for CI/CD, version control, and deployments
Define best practices, reusable solutions, and technical documentatio
Support training and onboarding for colleagues during rollout and maintenance
Qualifications:
Proven experience in Microsoft Dynamics ERP (AX2009 D365) and retail commerce solutions
Hands-on full-stack development skills (C#, .NET, JavaScript, SQL, APIs)
Experience integrating D365 Commerce with 3rd party payment, search, or ERP systems
Strong knowledge of Azure DevOps, GitHub, CI/CD pipelines, and code management
Experience building custom modules, RCSU extensions, or themes
Track record of delivering solutions in a retail/e-commerce environment
Strong communication and documentation skills
We Offer:
Exciting opportunity to work on one of the largest retail digital transformations in the region
A collaborative and innovative team environment
Flexible hybrid work arrangements
Opportunity for extension beyond initial assignment
Why VIPAS AB?
At VIPAS AB, we don't just offer jobs-we build careers. Here's why top IT professionals choose us:
Secure & Transparent Employment We follow the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement, ensuring fair compensation, benefits, and long-term stability.
Diverse Industry Exposure Work on high-impact projects across Telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking, gaining experience that spans multiple sectors.
Accelerated Career Growth Whether you're a seasoned developer or an emerging tech leader, we offer continuous learning, challenging assignments, and leadership opportunities to help you grow fast and grow smart.
Culture of Collaboration & Curiosity Join a team that values innovation, inclusion, and integrity. At VIPAS, your ideas matter, your voice is heard, and your growth is celebrated.
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Send your resume and cover letter to pooja@vipas.se
. We review applications continuously-so don't wait!
Note: Only candidates with Sweden PR/citizenship or a valid work permit will be considered.
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. So if a role speaks to you, apply immediately! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Pooja pooja@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9568677