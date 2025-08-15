Driver Execute Business within Process, Method & Tools
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
This role involves supporting the development of the strategy and roadmap for process, methods and tools (PM&T) within Project Management/Execute Business, as well as communicating these to local stakeholders. The PM&T Driver will lead the implementation of improvements and changes within the PM&T framework in the Business Area, including managing the upcoming changes in governance and structure. As a PM&T Driver you will actively participate in the PM&T group, on SAAB level, to ensure that local needs are met and that global harmonisation is achieved. You will build and maintain an internal network with stakeholders, including nominated Process Holders and ensure local needs are met.
Your main tasks will include:
* Represent the entire Business Area in the PM&T group, securing local needs in the development of the area of responsibility
* Gather and translate feedback from operations into improvements within the PM&T
* Communicate and align the PM&T strategy and roadmap with local stakeholders
* Support the execution of prioritised activities stated in the PM&T Roadmap
* Manage and drive the upcoming changes in governance and structure within the PM&T framework
* Lead change management initiatives to ensure smooth transitions and minimal disruption to operations
The PM&T Driver reports directly to the Head of Operations Planning and Performance. Primary location can be any of our major sites; Linköping, Stockholm or Göteborg.
Your profile
To fit, and thrive in this role, we see that you are highly motivated, skilled, and communicative within project management and training. You are results-oriented, measuring your own success in the impact you make in identifying and resolving bottlenecks across the business operations. You have a proven track record as a manager or transformation leader in project management and training, expressing integrity in your position while being a true leader.
We think that you have:
* Experience with applicable Governance methods and Business Area stakeholder requirements
* Knowledge of process management and development, such as value stream mapping, requirements identification, measurement and analysis, lessons learned
* Experience working with different target groups
* Knowledge and experience of work instructions (INF-00441) and its instructions
* Basic knowledge of management training and facilitating workshops
* Experience in change management and driving organisational transitions
We believe that you are:
* Happy to work both independently and collaboratively
* An excellent communicator, in both Swedish and English
* An inspiring leader with the ability to drive improvements
Nice to have:
* Experience from matrix organisations in an industrial context, with multiple product lines and a project-centric business execution model
* Authorise new or changed local GMS documents
* A desire to develop, our organisation as well as you role in it
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them her
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
