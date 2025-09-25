DPM Document Management
2025-09-25
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As the Digital Product Manager, you will be key in aligning with the business strategy and evolving the product including vision, strategy, goals, roadmap, and budget through the lifetime of the digital initiative. These will be some selected responsibilities:
• Define digital product vision, strategy, goals, and roadmaps.
• Secure that business & digital initiative strategy and goals are visualized and well understood.
• Maintain overview of products offered within product area and ensure business flow is adequately supported.
• Ensure Products are defined and structured throughout the digital landscape working with various technology teams.
• Manage and lead interactions with stakeholders and end users.
• Regularly collect feedback on implemented work through measures, analytics, and end user input
• Ensure the entire user experience are designed with the user at the center and secure the product brings continuous value.
• Provide thorough analysis and insights into the market, technology, product trends and the competitive landscape.
• Identify dependencies, including stable teams and individual contributors.
• Plan and forecast resource needs in connection with One Rhythm
• Drive planning cycle for product, including roadmap, resource needs and budget required.
• Ensure digital products fulfill all legal, compliance and security demands.
• Secure release and roll-out plan, including change management and training approach.
• Identify successes, issues, risks, and potential actions to be escalated.
• Cultivate strong collaboration and teamwork.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director, Digital Delivery Area Enabling. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markers, VFS has won the Great Place to Work To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location can be Gothenburg, (Sweden).
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success. Ersättning
